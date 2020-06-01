Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Deer Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper; there will be no visitation.
Judy Lynn Davis, 67, of Deer, passed away Sunday, May 31 (2020) at home.
She was born in Spur, Texas, on Feb. 4, 1953, to parents, Sam and Sandra (Stoer) Blakney. She moved to Newton County 43 years ago from New Orleans. She loved Newton County and was proud to call Deer home.
Judy obtained her Masters Degree at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. She was a longtime educator, retiring in 2016 after teaching 40 years at Deer Elementary School, spending most of her years teaching second grade and being a librarian. She was a retired Volunteer Firefighter and First Responder, “Deer 14”, for 37 years. She was a current board member of Newton County Historical Society and a former member of the Newton County Library Board.
Judy loved quilting, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, she had visited all states but Hawaii. She also enjoyed genealogy research. Judy was a born leader, always quick to take charge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a devoted teacher, and was always “Mrs. Davis” to her former students, no matter their age. She made a lasting impact on three generations of students.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two brothers.
Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Davis, of the home; two daughters and their husbands, Mary Ellen and Dustin Race, of Atkins, and Rachel and Ross Pifer, of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Rylee and Raelynn Race and Drew, Isaac and Elizabeth Pifer; Paula Ober and husband Dwain, who she considered a daughter and their two children, Ashley and Allison, of Clarksville; her sister-in-law, LaVita Richard and husband Larry; niece, Leslie Campbell and nephew, Joe Richard; four great-nieces, a great-nephew and a host of friends who loved her and will miss her.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Deer Cemetery, with Pastors Bobby Young and Stan Taylor officiating. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers are Charlie Curtis, Joe Cowell, Kelly Woods, Donnie Davis, Dustin Cowell and Jared Curtis.
Honorary pallbearers are her former students and fellow teachers and the Deer Fire Department and First Responders.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the Deer Elementary Scholarship Fund, C/O Deer School, P.O. Box 56, Deer, AR 72628.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
