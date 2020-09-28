Judy Nichols

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Bellefonte Cemetery; open visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday,Sept. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Judy F. (Sisco) Nichols, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 25 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living at the age of 78.
The daughter of Marion Edward and Martha (Norvell) Sisco was born at Hasty, on June 2, 1942. She was a graduate of Western Grove High School and had lived in Arkansas most of her life. She attended church at Yardelle Chapel, where she especially loved listening to the Lee family sing and play.
Judy worked at Sears for over 20 years, and had been working at JC Penney for the last 15 years selling jewelry. If you knew Judy, you knew she loved jewelry, clothes and perfume. She never left home without being dressed to the nines and smelling like a million bucks. Her greatest loves were her family and her friends, especially her nieces and nephews, that she loved like her own children.
She had an incredibly loving heart and a beautiful smile that would light up a room. When meeting her, those arms were always open for a hug.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Silas Nichols; and her siblings, Alyce Jones and husband Silby, Bill Sisco and wife Hazel, Audrey Davidson and husband Gene, Edna McCormick and husband Lex, Newell Sisco and wife Evelyn and Reva Halvorsen.
Judy is survived by her brother, James Sisco and wife Barbara, of Bellefonte; her brothers-in-law, Larry Halverson and Danny Nichols; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Rainbolt. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Bellefonte Cemetery, with Pastor Derwin Martin officiating.
Open visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday,Sept. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Ralph Jones, Eric Jones, Ryan Jones, Johnny Burnett, Chaplain Mike Sisco and Eric Sisco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Bellefonte Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
