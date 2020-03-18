Keith 'Friday' Swenson

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest; visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday March 19, at the funeral home.
Keith “Friday” Eugene Harper Swenson, age 58, of Alpena, passed away Monday, March 16 (2020). He was born April 1, 1961, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, son of Bob Harper and ILeen (Reed) Owen.
Keith graduated from Alpena High School in 1979. He was employed at Alpena Monument Company. Friday faithfully served his community by dedicating over 35 years to the Monument Company, using his amazing talents to show his love for others.
Friday adored his best friend; his loving wife, his daughters, and grandchildren and loved every second he got to spend with them. He especially loved cooking for the family. Friday was a true friend to everyone. You never had to wonder what he was thinking. He had an infectious laugh that captivated everyone, and he loved to play jokes on others and bring joy to their lives.
He is survived by his wife Jane Hays, of Alpena; daughters, Morgan Rudd and husband Nathenial, of Harrison, and Taylor Swenson and husband Eric Sjolin, of Batavia; sisters, Carolyn Hudson and husband Doug, of Alpena, Darlene Woods and husband Bobb,y of Bergman, Karlene Armer and husband Allen, of Alpena, Rene Hicks and husband Randy, of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Daniel and wife Sherry Harper, of Colorado, Owen Jay Owen and wife Summer, of Kansas; grandchildren, Mason Bear and Zadie , Easton and Vayda Sjolin; a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; extended “work” family, Mike and Lasea Forney and Zane Hulsey; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, ILeen Reed Owen and Bob Harper and step-father, Owen Owen.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with Minister Roscoe Wade officiating. Final disposition will be cremation with burial at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday March 19, at the funeral home.
On line condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.net .
