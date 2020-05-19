A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Lighthouse Bible Church in Diamond City under the direction of Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Kenneth Lee Spence, 61, of Diamond City, passed away Sunday, May 17 (2020) after a six-year bout with cancer. He was born Nov. 20, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of William Jessie and Cristine Ann Homesly Spence.
Kenny was preceded in death by Carrel Homesly, William and Cristine Spence, and Nanny Harriett Homesly.
Kenny lived in Iowa his whole life except for his last 21 years. He moved to Arkansas and met his wife, Jean Ellis Spence. Kenny and Jean were happily married and had a very loving home. Kenny went to work at Nortech Graphics in Lead Hill and was a dedicated employee for 19 years.
Kenny was blessed with "Golden Retriever Syndrome" — he was a very loyal, courteous, and patient person. Kenny loved Jesus and was a member of the Lighthouse Bible Church in Diamond City.
Kenny had many friends growing up in Iowa. He and his brother Lynn share many memories of those times together as boys. Kenny was a rock hound, as was generations of his family before him. Day-long rock hunting trips were not uncommon. Woodworking was another passion. Nothing made him happier than being with his grandkids.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Jean, and grandson, Tyler, of the home; son, Travis Spence (Bethany Spence) and daughter, Nicole “Nicki” Spence, of Iowa; daughters, Lisa Archa, of Harrison, and Lora Archa, of Branson, Missouri, and son, Lloyd Archa, of California; his brother, Lynn Spence, of Diamond City; nine grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Lighthouse Bible Church in Diamond City, ministered by William Bousquet.
Many thanks to his many family and friends in Iowa and Arkansas for all their love and support. You are so appreciated.
Memorials in Kenny's name may be sent in care of Jean Spence, 421 Dogwood Drive, Lead Hill, AR 72644.
