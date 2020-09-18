A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later time; arrangements are with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Kimberly “Kim” Michelle Clements, 52, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri.
She entered this life on March 15, 1968, in Mobile, Alabama, the daughter of Jackie Clements and Nancy (Wetherington) Clements-Box. She was the mother of Jeremy Clements, Kara Clements and Tracy Hirst.
