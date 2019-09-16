Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Omaha Methodist Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home.
Lenia Mae Blevins, 88, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14 (2019).
The daughter of Henry and Mae (Barker) Williams was born on March 12, 1931, in Boone County.
Lenia was a devoted Christian of Cloverdale Pentecostal Church. She was a kind and lovely wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Ellis (Shorty) Blevins; five sisters; one brother; and two grandchildren, James and Christy Lair.
Survivors include two brothers, Johnny Williams and wife Verna and Roy Lee Williams and wife Wilma; a son, Lawrence Blevins and wife Frances; two daughters, Patricia Lair and husband Tommy and Carylon Rand and husband Jerry; four grandchildren, Carlena, Sherry, David and Jason; 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Omaha Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home.
