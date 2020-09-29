Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at CrossRoads Community Church, with interment at Hopewell Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Ruby Leola Kindall Branch, age 86, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26 (2020) at Hillcrest Rehab Center.
She was born Monday, May 21, 1934, in Harrison, to Onas and Mable (Rea) Kindall.
Leola was a member of Crossroads Community Church and a lifelong resident of Harrison. She married Ernie Branch on Nov. 29, 1975, in Harrison. She was Granny to all her grands and great-grands, which she loved dearly and spoiled rotten.
Leola is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Linda Phillips and Johnny Shipman, Nadean and David Raney, and Pam and Jim Harp; grands and their spouses: Mandy and Brandon Lowry, Ryan and Wendy King, Tony Jones and Jaime Thompson, Nikki and Lendel Smith and Stella Shipman; and great-grands: Kiersten, Kenzye, Taylor, Tyler, Tanner, Madison, Morgan, Laityn, and Kendred.
She is also survived by two brothers, Harold Dean and Wilma Kindall and Leroy Kindall; two sisters, Mickey Markle and Sue Wiltermuth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde Earnest Branch Jr.; and two brothers, Lloyd “Jiggs” Kindall and Onas Kindall.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Crossroads Community Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the church. Open visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Larry Kindall, Udell Kindall, Jimmy Ferrari, Clifford Lott, Mitchell Young and Brian Kindall.
Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Beautification Project, 2555 Baughman Cutoff Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
