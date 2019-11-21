Service will be at 10 a.m Friday, Nov. 29, at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Kansas City Mo., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the funeral home.
Leonard A. Miller, 91, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20 (2019).
Leonard was born in Valley Springs, on Dec. 29, 1927, the son of Charley and Zella (Dalton) Miller. He graduated from Valley Springs High School. Leonard married Anna (Moorehouse) Miller in 1952. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Williams (Gary), Nancy Stewart (Mike), Becky Weger (Mike) and son, Joe Miller; grandchildren, Joshua Williams, Sarah Green, Zebulon Williams, Hannah Behler, Christian Amjad, Catherine Scholten, Bethany Van Lant, Gabriel Weger, Joshua Weger, Jennifer Wiggins, Bryson Miller, LJ Miller; and several great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com .
