Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at York Cemetery in Bergman, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Linda May Green, 78, of Harrison, died Friday, Oct. 11 (2019) at Mount Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at York Cemetery in Bergman. There will be no visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Equity Bank location to the Linda M. Green account to help defray funeral expenses.
The daughter of George Mitchell Burleson and Floy Irene (Dorris) Burleson was born Feb. 23, 1941, at Manila. She was the wife of the late Victor Green.
Commented