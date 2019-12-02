Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Harriet Assembly of God, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Linnie Vera Laffoon Jackson, 88, of Harriet, died Friday, Nov. 29 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Harriet Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery in Harriet. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the church. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The daughter of George L. Laffoon and Carrie Lou Lack Laffoon was born April 16 1931, at Rush. She was the wife of the late DeVirl Jackson.
Commented