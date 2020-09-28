Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Marshall; visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
Madge House Ratchford Treat, age 94, of Marshall, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 26 (2020) at her home surrounded by her family and her loving dog, Mimi.
She was born in Rock Springs, on Dec. 9, 1925, to James Clementine House and Ora Dell Beavers House. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Odas Ratchford and Doyce Treat.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Marshall. Visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
Commented