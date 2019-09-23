A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; cremation and arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mark Hightower Donald, 65, of Harrison, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home.
The son of Adlia Stevenson Donald Jr. and Gene (Hightower) Donald was born on Feb. 15, 1954, in Durant, Mississippi. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Cindy Donald.
