Mary Novella Horn

Novella Horn, age 99, of Green Forest, passed away Tuesday, July 7 (2020) surrounded by her family. The daughter of Ed and Mary (Surber) Crow was born April 5, 1921 in Pindall. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walker Horn.
Novella loved fishing, reading, watching and feeding birds and flowers. She loved her grandchildren and family very much.
Novella is survived by her sons, Edward L. Horn and Willie, of Roseburg, Oregon, Loyce R. Horn and Brenda, of Alpena, and Donovan J. Horn and Patricia, of Green Forest; daughters, Maxine Anderson and Carroll, of Valley Springs, and Maryetta Smith and Jim, of Green Forest; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends that will miss Novella.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with the Reverend Danny McCulley officiating. Interment will be at Alpena Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Adam Frazier, Shawn Cain, Michael Frazier, Bryan Griffith, Chris Diddle and Cody Snook.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Horn, Bill Horn, Paul Horn, Stacy Horn, Joe DeBoer and Dale DeBoer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alpena Cemetery, P.O. Box 67, Alpena, AR 72611.
