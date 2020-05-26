Service: Graveside at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at York Cemetery, at Bergman; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Mo.
Michael Jerome Sands, age 56, of Grandview, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 19 (2020) in Kansas City, Missouri.
A walk-through visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Cullen Funeral Home in Raymore, Missouri. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at York Cemetery in Bergman. Arrangements are with Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri.
Michael was born in Harrison, on June 19, 1963, to Zettia (Strawhacker) Sands and the late James Sands. He is survived by his daughters, Amber Cardona, Almyra Sands and Paige Sands, and life partner, Jamie Shepard.
