Michael Shane Moore, of Harrison, passed through the gates of Heaven on Monday, Sept. 21 (2020) at the age of 60.
He was born Aug. 29, 1960, to parents, Dale and Vera (Thomas) Moore in Gravette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Nelson Moore; his brother, Bill Moore; and his grandparents, Charles and Wilma Ward and Loyd and Florence Thomas.
Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Julie Moore; his daughters, Hannah Moore and Hadassah Lenell and husband Tim and their two children, Elise and Shepherd; his mother, Vera Moore; and a host of extended relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Rock Haven Bible Camp.
In lieu of flowers please consider sponsoring a camper through Rock Haven Bible Camp, http://rockhavenbiblecamp.org/donate.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
