Michael Wayne Carter, age 74, of Jasper, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 19 (2020) at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
The son of Herbert and Anna (Corley) Carter was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Long View, Texas.
Michael was a member of the Jasper Christian Church. He was an avid gun collector and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was the caretaker for the Gum Springs Church. He enjoyed volunteering in the Jasper community as well as the Christian food room for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael is survived by his brother, Joe Carter, of Jasper; his niece, Tina Gilmore and husband Patrick, of Rockwall, Texas; his great-nephew, Jack Carter; his cousins, Pam Carter, of Jasper, Monica Gunelic, of Fayetteville, Heather Carter, Jake Carter, and Joseph Carter, all of Jasper; and a special friend, Gary Wybee.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Cowell Cemetery, with Pastor Tommy Schmidt officiating.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Carter Jr., James Kenneth Carter, Ronny Chasteen, Jerry Vanderpool, Johnny Vanderpool and Eddie Vanderpool.
Honorary pallbearers are Jake Carter, Caleb Carter, Garrett McDonald, Corbin Campbell, Joseph Carter and Jack Carter.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carter Memorial Fund set up at Anstaff Bank.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
