A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mildred Cross Horn, of Western Grove, passed from this life on Monday, March 23 (2020) at her home. She was 80 years old.
The daughter of Berlin and Ethel May (Dean) Cross was born on May 9, 1939, in Hasty.
Mildred enjoyed watching and going to basketball and baseball games. She especially enjoyed the Western Grove Warriors and North Arkansas College teams. Mildred worked as a nurse for many years and liked to talk about past patients and other memories for her nursing career. She loved her family and above all, her son Michael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buel Horn; her parents; one sister; and three brothers.
Survivors include her son, Michael Horn; two brothers, Wayne and Dale Cross; and one sister, Avo Cross.
