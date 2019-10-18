A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at Western Grove City Hall on Highway 65 South; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Nancy Ansley Hilburn, 71, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11 (2019) after a battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on Nov. 8, 1947, to Grady and Nancy Deas in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nancy earned a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in violin. Nancy went on to serve as a music educator in schools across Northwest Arkansas and later in life blossomed as an entrepreneur.
Nancy is survived by three children from her first marriage to James Ansley: Elizabeth Atkinson (John), of Harrison, Matt Ansley (Ashley), of Forsyth, Missouri, and Jonathan Ansley (Heather), of Arlington, Virginia. Nancy is also survived by granddaughters, Ana Claire Ansley and Abigail Atkinson; grandsons, Matt Ansley and John Marshall Atkinson; and a brother, Richard Deas, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Nancy married John Hilburn in April 2018. Nancy and John shared a love of music and enjoyed their brief life together. He survives her.
Now, Nancy is on to the next great adventure.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at Western Grove City Hall on Highway 65 South. The nearest address is 9898 Highway 65 South, Western Grove, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be mailed to, Nancy Ansley Hilburn Memorial Fund, 3625 Silver Valley Road, Harrison AR 72601.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
