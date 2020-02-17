Nancy Boren

Visitation was at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Ridgeway Church of Christ, with burial at Auman Cemetery; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Nancy Marie Boren, of Harrison, passed away at Cox Health Center in Branson, Missouri, on Friday, Feb. 14 (2020). She was 81 years old.
Visitation was at 1p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Ridgeway Church of Christ. Pastor Bill Arnold officiated. Burial was at Auman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Simkins, Vidol Boren-Hall, Joel Crayton Young, Devon Hughes, Jerry Burnett and Adrian Aldrete.
The daughter of Thomas Carlton and Helen Marie (Hauber) Potter was born on March 17, 1938, at Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nancy married James Ishmal Boren on Sept. 18, 1959, at the Albert Dillard residence in Bergman and they enjoyed 56 years together. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and attended Ridgeway Church of Christ for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, James Carroll Boren.
Survivors include one sister, Linda (Sonny) Smothers, of Green Forest; three daughters, Betty Marie and Kevin Simkins, of Berryville, Diane Mae and Ricky Voigt, of Harrison, and Anita Gayle and Art Ortega, of Artesia, New Mexico; grandchildren, Michael (Holli) Simkins, Krista (Jerry) Burnett, Keyla (Adrian) Aldrete, Vidol (Cloie) Boren-Hall, Joel Crayton Young, and Devon Hughes; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented