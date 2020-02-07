Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Log Hall Church, Vendor, with burial at Smith Cemetery; Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Nina Gene Campbell, age 73, of Jasper, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Log Hall Church in Vendor. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 9, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
The daughter of the late Jay and Daisy (Riddle) Campbell was born Feb. 19, 1946, at Vendor. She was the mother of Dale Royce, of Hasty, and Allen Flippo, of Vendor.
