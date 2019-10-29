Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Norma Elaine McKay, age 72, of Harrison, was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the daughter of Gladyes and Otis Carmouche and moved to Harrison to be with her family. She joined her precious son, Marshall McKay; her parents; a brother; and three sisters in heaven Monday, Oct. 28 (2019).
Norma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Blake Pruett, of Harrison; her granddaughters, Amanda Muegge and husband Stephen, of Wallis, Texas, and Stephanie Pruett, of Harrison; her great-grandchildren, Miranda, Memphus, Blake, Mattie, Christopher and Axel; her sister “by heart”, Kitty White, of Boyce, Louisiana; and her beloved siblings; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norma’s family was the center of her life and she will be greatly missed.
