Norma Maytubby

Norma Jean Bratton Maytubby, 90, of Mill Creek, Oklahoma, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Norma was born in Leslie, to Guy Bratton and Lucille Sawyer Bratton on Sept. 23, 1929. She was the eldest of seven sisters. In her younger years she attended and was baptized at Eagle Heights Baptist Church. Norma attended Harrison High School, and in 1951, she and her sister Betty were recruited to work in Washington D.C. at the Pentagon for the Department of Army. She met Benny Maytubby at the Pentagon and they were married on June 30, 1952. They raised two sons, Stanley and Gary. Their home was always open to family and friends.
In 1970, Benny retired and they moved to Mill Creek, Oklahoma. Norma was elected as the Johnston County Clerk and served in that position until 1983. Norma and Benny loved square dancing, bowling, traveling to her family home in Arkansas and going to casinos. Norma loved collecting antiques and was always looking for a bargain. She had a green thumb and could grow anything from “just a little pinch.” Norma had a quick wit, was always happy and loved a good joke.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Maytubby; daughter-in-law, Karen Maytubby; great-granddaughter, Bailey Maytubby; and her brothers-in-law, Buddy Harmon, Dale Thomason and Leroy McCormick.
She is survived by her son, Stanley (Regina) Maytubby, and Gary (Becky) Maytubby; grandchildren, Shon Maytubby, Cassandra (Kevin) Carter, Mike (Sommer) Maytubby, and Carrie (Justin) Jolley; and sisters, Betty Harmon, Carolyn Thomason, Linda McCormick, Marilyn (Butch) Hinson, Jimmi (Ademar) Neussner and Mary (Eddie) Farmer.
She is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Christ Community Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma, with Pastor Artie Farve officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmbrook Home and Cross Timbers Hospice for their love and care for Norma.
