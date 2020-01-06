Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Boxley Baptist Church, with interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Norma Lee Villines, age 90, of Ponca, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
She was born Nov. 22, 1929, in Boxley, the daughter of Franklin Clyde and Nellie (Walker) Villines. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County and a member of Boxley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Waymon Glen Villines; her daughter, Bonita Herron; her brothers, Eugene Villines, Gerald Villines and wife Ada, and J. D. Villines and wife Fern; and her sisters, Erbie McCullough and husband Fred and Ruby Bollinger and husband Joe.
Norma is survived by her sons, Paul Villines and Conard Villines and his wife Arlene; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Boxley Baptist Church, with Brother Claud Williams officiating.
Interment is in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Scotty Villines, Christopher Villines, Patrick Villines, Joseph Villines, Joey Villines and Danny Clark.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Bollinger, Jimmy McCullough, the Newton County Nursing Home employees, and Boxley Baptist Church members.
Memorials may be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Jennifer Clark, HC Box 173 Jasper, AR 72641.
