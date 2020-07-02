Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home; a reception will follow services at Northside Church of Christ, at the activity building.
Patricia Ann Long, age 70, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, June 28 (2020).
She was born to parents Harry Mack Adams and Dorothy Jean Fuqua on Jan. 5, 1950, in Newport.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Adams; her father, Harry Mack Adams; her mother, Dorothy Jean Adams; and her brother, Harry Mack Adams Jr.
She graduated from Newport High School in 1968. She went on to study and become a Switchman/Brakeman for the BNSF railroad and in most recent years was in long term care where she specialized in the care of Alzheimer’s patients.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her flowers, her backyard bird sanctuary, and to make people laugh. Her personality and smile were larger than life and her laugh was infectious. She was never one to mince words; you always knew both where she stood and what she thought. She would also be the first person to offer the shirt off her back to help her neighbor. She was strong and fought to live every day to the fullest with the grace of God.
Patricia met Dennis Long in 1980. They were married on Jan. 5, 1982, in Hot Springs. Together they raised two girls and a son from a previous marriage, Shane, Priscilla and Jayme.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Dennis Long; her son, Shane Ray, his wife Tanya, and their daughter Avery; her daughter, Priscilla Collier, her husband Brady and their son Logan; her daughter, Jayme Bright, her husband Alan, and their son Bane; her brothers, sisters, other family, and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Steve Wray will officiate the ceremony.
A reception will follow services at Northside Church of Christ, at the activity building.
