Peggy Lou Hammond Horton, 69, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 9 (2020) at her daughter’s home in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at New Life Tabernacle Church in Marshall. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery, near Marshall.
The daughter of Lawrence Hammond and Marjorie King Hammond was born Sept. 25, 1950. She was the mother of Edward Horton, of Marshall, and the late Shelton Horton.
