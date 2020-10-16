Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Bishop-King Funeral Home in Lake Village; graveside service will be at noon, Monday, Oct. 19, at Holy Innocents Cemetery in Lake Village.
Randy K Tharp, age 58, of Harrison, died Wednesday, Oct. 14 (2020).
The son of Lois Tharp and the late Billy Don Tharp was born April 30, 1962, in Isola, Mississippi He was the husband of Renee Patrick Tharp and the father of Jessica McDonald, Lindsey Peyton and Davy Parks.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Bishop-King Funeral Home in Lake Village. Graveside service will be at noon, Monday, Oct. 19, at Holy Innocents Cemetery in Lake Village.
Commented