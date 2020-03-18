Services are private; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ray Yarbrough, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, March 17 (2020) at his home. He was 87 years old.
The son of James and Mary Elizabeth (Spears) Yarbrough was born on Sept. 5, 1932, in Anderson, Missouri.
Ray loved going to church and attended Union Road Assembly of God. He enjoyed writing music and songs and playing his guitar. Ray also enjoyed fishing and thought he was a hunter. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sena Yarbrough; two sons, Gary and David Yarbrough; his parents; one brother, Ralph; and three sisters, Lois, Gertrude and Helen.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Craig and Rhonda Yarbrough, of Peel; one daughter, Linda Pearson, of Harrison; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size, the funeral and visitation will be private.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented