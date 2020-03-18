Memorial service will be held at a later date; cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Raymond Albert Koch Jr., age 90, of Harrison, passed away Monday March 16 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of Raymond and Isabelle (Willis) Koch was born on Aug. 31, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the husband of Norma (Bailey) Koch, of Harrison.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
