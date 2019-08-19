Rick W. Anderson

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Union Baptist Church, with burial at Anderson Flat Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Richard Wayne "Rick" Anderson, age 63, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Aug. 16 (2019) in Harrison.
The son of J.R. and Maxine (Young) Anderson, who preceded him in death, was born on May 2, 1956, in Harrison.
Rick loved the Valley Springs Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a 1974 graduate of Valley Springs High School and had perfect attendance through all 12 years of school. He liked being at his deer cabin and cooking. Rick took care of many people throughout his life and was well known for that. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had currently been working at Coffman Monument Company and had previously worked at Muffler Corp, Jones Brothers Jeep and Boone Waste Paper. He was also a pee-wee basketball coach at Harrison for several years.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sandy Anderson, of Harrison; two sons, Trigg Anderson and Trey Anderson, both of Harrison; an uncle and aunt, Leon and Betty Young; and many other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Union Baptist Church with Bill Melton officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
Pallbearers include Steve Reddell, Jerry Bridges, Johnny Murray, Allen Gustin, Ronnie Robinson and Kevin Simmons. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Reddell, Mike Rogers, Michael Crow, JR Crow, Dr. Tom Langston and staff, the staff of Hospice of the Hills and the Valley Springs High School Class of 1974.
The family wishes donations in Rick's memory be made to either the Gideons International, P.O. Box 997, Harrison, AR 72602 or the Valley Springs Foundation, P.O. Box 640, Valley Springs, AR 72682.
