Sharon Pierce

Visitation will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison; private, family-only service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, live-streamed on Coffman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Sharon Kay (Unruh) Pierce, age 68, of Mt. Judea, embarked on her next adventure early Saturday morning, Oct. 10 (2020) under the watchful care of her family.
Sharon was born on Sept. 6, 1952, as the second of six children to her loving parents, Eldrid Clay “E.C.” and Norma “Dea” (Turpin) Unruh in Annapolis, Maryland. After living all around the country and Spain, her family moved to Mt. Judea when she was a sophomore in high school. She fell in love with Newton County and was a proud resident the rest of her life.
Sharon was an educator by trade and by heart. She taught high school at Mt. Judea School for 29 years and was always willing to sponsor any group or activity that needed her. She taught at Western Grove for one year before "retiring" and taking on many part-time jobs that she loved, including teaching GED and ESL classes. Sharon volunteered for numerous organizations ranging from her beloved Mt. Judea area and Newton County, across the state and even across the nation. She was an amazing person who answered the call to help others at a moment’s notice.
Sharon gave of her heart, might, mind and soul to every person, cause, or event she came in contact with throughout her life and until her very last breath. She embodied compassion and thoughtfulness. She served her community courageously and faithfully. She cared deeply for her family, friends and community and they care deeply for her.
Sharon was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother, David; her mother- and father-in-law, Arthur and Wanda Pierce; and numerous other extended family members who she loved.
Sharon is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 47 years, Dwight Douglas Pierce; her two daughters and their families, Cindy and Jason Keenom and their children Keely, Kadie, Khloe, Kason and her great-grandson, Xavier; and Jill and William Wilborn and their son Terell, all of Mt. Judea; her honorary granddaughter, Kylee Mai; and her four surviving siblings and their families, Steve and Kathy Unruh, Debbie and Tim Cooper, Mark and Debbie Unruh, and Brian and Kim Unruh.
Sharon had many special friends whom she loved dearly; each and every one held a special place in her heart. She cherished her relationship with Dwight’s siblings and their families.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family only funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The service will be live-streamed on Coffman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Visitation will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. All attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McCutcheon Cemetery Fund, Mt. Judea Area Alliance or Mt. Judea Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Commented