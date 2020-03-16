Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Crawford Cemetery; Visitation: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Shirley Jane Cox, 73 of Harrison, passed away Saturday, March 14 (2020) at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Harrison on Sept. 16, 1946, to parents, G.B. and Edna Mae (Luallen) Young. She was a lifelong resident of Harrison and a member of the Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Elks and Lions Club.
Shirley worked at Wal-Mart for 24 years as the Cash Office Manager. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed watching her nephew play basketball. Shirley was an avid Razorback and Cardinal fan and enjoyed playing slot machines at the casino.
She was preceded in death by her father, G.B. Young; her mother, Edna Mae Young; and two brothers, Kenneth Young and Danny Young.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron Cox; her son, Greg Cox and wife Sherry and their daughter, Cara Jeffrey and three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Conner and Maeson Jeffrey; her daughter, Gayle Moore and her daughter, Haley and two grandchildren, Quinton and A'Riyah Moore; two brothers, Jerry "Peanut" Young and wife Betsy and Rick Young and wife Cheri; and her sister, Sharon Browder and husband Chuck. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with Tony Whitsell officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford Cemetery.
Visitation will be open Tuesday, March 17, from 1-5 p.m. and family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are David Clark, Greg Cox, Charles Browder, Skyler Young, Chris Norvell and Jim Young.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Young, Rick Young, Chuck Browder, Jerry Norvell, Lance Doshier, Jace Doshier and John Jeffrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented