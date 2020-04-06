Graveside service was held Sunday, April 5, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Shirley Loraine Elliott Jensen, age 89, of Flippin, passed from this life on Thursday, April 2 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
She was born in Franklin Park, Illinois, on Feb. 22, 1931, to Robert “Bob” Elliott and Lucille “Lou” Reid Elliot. She was the wife of Dale Jensen.
