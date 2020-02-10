Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Marshall Assembly of God Church, with burialat Red Hill Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Stephen James Knox, age 69, of Marshall, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 9 (2020) at Baxter Regional in Mountain Home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Marshall Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Marshall Assembly of God Church in Stephen’s name.
The son of James Knox and Ruth Noakes Knox was born July 26, 1950, at Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was the husband of Lisa Diddle Knox, of the home.
