Stevens Franklin Baker

A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family, in accordance to Steve's wishes.
Steve went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10 (2020). He was 77 years old.
Steve was born in Midland, Texas, on June 22, 1942. He spent 25 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1984, and served in the Vietnam War.
Stevens was preceded in death by his mother and father, Clifford Baker and Carrie Baker, and his son Dean Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Baker; children, Andrea (Ken) Johnson, of Shreveport, Louisiana, Kim Baker, of Nampa, Idaho, and Steven Baker, of Brisbane, Australia; step-children, Allan (Lauryn) Tolbert, of Aurora, Colorado, Taylor (Maegan) Elkins, of Prairie Grove, and Aubrey (Kyle) Matthews, of Omaha; grandchildren, Brenna (Randy) Hanley, Zane Johnson, Devon Johnson; Jacob Madden, Lyndsie Madden and Brayden Madden; and great-grandchildren, Madden Hanley and Ellie Hanley.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family, in accordance to Steve's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Cards and condolences can be sent to the Omaha First Baptist Church.
Commented