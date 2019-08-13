Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Mammoth Spring Church of Christ, with burial will be at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector.
Terry Frizzell, 74, of Harrison, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 13 (2019).
The son of the late Jason and Syble (Hanley) Frizzell was born May 2, 1945, Melbourne. He was the husband of Beverly Bucy Frizzell.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Mammoth Spring Church of Christ. Burial will be at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector.
Memorials may be made to Childrens Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.
Commented