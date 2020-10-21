Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary.
May 1, 1934 – October 17, 2020
It’s all about the “dash” … the life lived, the time between the dates.
Tom (Thomas) Baron was born May 1, 1934, in Belmont, Iowa, to Earl and Ruby (South) Baron. He went from working in his dad’s chicken hatchery in southern Missouri to serving our country in the Air Force during the Korean War where his patriotism was born. He spent most of his working career in sales, owning his own insurance agency and then retiring from Farmers Insurance Group after 29 years of service. His love of God and family, creation, and love for his country could be seen by all who knew and spent time with him.
Tom is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Carol (Houchen) Baron, of Harrison; three children, Mark Baron and his wife Jane, of Omaha, Vickie Barnhart and her husband Greg, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Michael Baron, of Bella Vista; and a brother, Carl Baron, and his wife Betty, of Davenport, Florida. Tom is also survived by six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and seven grand-dogs.
Tom joins the “cloud of witnesses” who have gone before him.
”Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, being proof of the things we do not see and the conviction of their reality.” — Hebrews 11
To be absent from the body is to be present with Christ.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whosoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to Fellowship Bible Church Harrison, 408 Ozark Street, Harrison, AR 72601.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Condolences can be left at DiamondStateCremation.com .
