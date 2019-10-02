Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
Wilma Jean Middleton Chandler, 71, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Oct. 1 (2019) at Circle of Life in Bentonville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
The daughter of Harry Kelton Middleton and Wanda Qualls Middleton was born June 21, 1948. She was the mother of Brad Crawford, Keith Crawford and Kelton Chandler.
