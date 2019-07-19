“Old man look at my life,
“Twenty-four and there’s so much more.”
Those words were mercilessly stripped from the song by Neil Young, which was on the iconic 1972 album “Harvest.” It was a Top 40 hit, which isn’t always the case with his music, although so much of it deserves to be heard as often as possible.
The words came to my head Thursday morning. Ironically, I learned the song when I was 24 and I am now the old man.
There are some advantages to being an old man. With age-related memory challenges, I find I’m meeting new people all the time. I also am able to recognize something when I see it because I’ve seen it before.
I hope you saw the story on today’s front page about a proposed community recreational complex. It would have swimming pools, ball fields, walking trails and … well, check out the story.
It’s a great idea and I would love to see it happen. I mean, look at the number of people who live in Harrison and drive 35 miles to use Berryville’s community center. And I’d bet they also spend a little money in that town before they leave.
Yes, it’s a long-overdue proposal, but there is one drawback: It will require an increase in sales tax to pay for it.
Therein lies the rub, and the benefit of being an old man.
I recall in the late 1990s when the city asked voters to approve a 1% sales tax. Officials had an entire list of “wishes” for which to use the revenue. That proposition failed, largely because voters in this part of the world are leery of sales taxes that aren’t specific to a fault.
In the mid-two-thousand-naughts, then-Sheriff Danny Hickman and then-County Judge Mike Moore presented a sales tax proposal that would use revenue to pay for a new jail, which was much needed. It also failed in a large fashion, probably because it was sprung on voters quickly and they didn’t see it coming. The officials then formed a committee and spent a year convincing voters of the need and the next proposal passed. It also had a specific sunset clause.
Actually, the only sales tax without a sunset clause was the one voters approved for police and fire departments. That was almost a surprise, but the revenue has been well used over the last few years.
Making a presentation to supporters is an easy thing to do. People who are looking into the future with you are much more willing to share your vision than those who only see it costing them more money at the grocery store.
I’m writing this about 6 a.m. Thursday. In about 12 hours the Harrison City Council will meet to discuss the proposal.
Yes, the recreational complex is a fantastic idea. It will give locals a great number of options to increase their quality of life. It would also bring people to town where they would probably spend some money and help pay for the facility, much like in Berryville.
But, as Ricky Ricardo might have said, “You got some splainin to do.”
Good luck to you all.
James L. White is associate editor of the Harrison Daily Times. Contact him at jamesw@harrisondaily.com or (870) 743-0608.
