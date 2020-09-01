Dear Editor,
Thank you for the newspaper’s coverage afforded to agricultural concerns in our local paper.
We, at Boone County Farm Bureau, know we can count on you for promoting and encouraging farming endeavors.
As the world in general moves toward not recognizing where food comes from, you can help us spread the word.
The articles showing the Boone County Farmers of the Year, Century farmers, the products and animals at the local fairs, help keep people in touch with the importance of Boone County agriculture.
Thank you and keep up the good work.
Ginny Hulsey,
Boone County Farm Bureau Secretary
