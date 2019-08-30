Dear Editor,
Climate change, noise and light pollution, rain forest destruction, ocean pollution, land pollution, extermination of the earth’s flora and fauna, massive landfills, aging sewage treatment facilities, water shortages, human overcrowding, mass human migrations, deteriorating infrastructure and micro-plastic particles found all over the world, including Antarctica.
What is the common theme in all of the above? It is not human use of carbon-based energy. It is a planet whose human population is out of control.
For those who would like to see a reduction in the use of fossil fuels to solve any of the above, I suggest you change your priorities from the elimination of man’s use of carbon-based fuels to the reduction of the world’s population. Fewer people equates to less carbon production.
To summarize: The use of fossil fuels is not the primary cause of any of the above problems; the primary cause is too many people.
In a related matter, I do not understand (given the above) why our locally elected leaders are so set on increasing the population of Boone County to the detriment of future generations. Personally, I think the reason is for the financial benefit of those in real estate, banking and owners of rental property, to name a few. How many banks, real estate agents and multiple rental property owners are in Boone County?
In light of an overpopulated world, a forward-thinking Boone County leader would try to think of how they could make Boone County a desirable place to live without going out of the way to increase its population.
I do not think one has been elected.
Paul Christ,
Harrison
