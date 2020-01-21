Dear Editor,
One of our New Year’s resolutions should have been “get my priorities in order.” This goes for the the President of the United States down to my grandchildren and everyone in between. It mainly consists of placing our needs in front of our wishes.
On at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Harrison High School, a meeting is planned with the Arkansas Highway Department. I may not be able to attend but encourage what I think is a silent majority to attend and voice their opinions.
If the AHD started a limited access bypass around Harrison, it would take 10 years to complete. If they do planned work on the existing bypass, this will push the needed bypass out an additional 10 years. We’re already 10 years behind Mountain Home, and it appears we’re going to be a lot more. I don’t agree with keeping the big trucks and through-traffic in town. I also don’t think business in Mountain Home has suffered because of its bypass but may have improved.
Yes, a bypass probably hurt the local business in Flippin and Omaha and probably will hurt Alpena someday; but personally, when I get stuck in traffic, all I want is to get through it not pull off and shop. I often catch myself subconsciously driving the back streets like the locals do in Branson to avoid the traffic in Harrison. A formal bypass might keep some of the locals from leaving town to shop just because of less congestion.
Other roads of concern to me:
- The planned work at the intersection of Highway 65 North and Highway 43 should have been done years ago;
- Highway 7 North of Harrison has no passing lanes yet several have been completed from Harrison to Russellville;
- Highway 412 to Huntsville is a main corridor with heavy traffic, yet Highway 62 gets new roads from Alpena to Berryville.
I’ll be 69 years old this year and probably will not be driving when we finally get a formal bypass, but I can see the needs of the many should outweigh the wishes of the few, now and in the future.
Roger Hackman,
Harrison
