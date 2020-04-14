Dear Editor,
Lost in hysteria over the reality that man is not his own creator and not in charge of his destiny but only given free will to choose his own path to his eternal fate, we looked to buying toilet paper so we would be safe from the impending panic. Now we are throwing more paper into the battle in the form of money. Both have proven to be some relief from the situation, but, like the toilet paper, the money will prove to be another bandage to a larger problem.
Not only as a nation but as a world we have turned away from the reality of our existence. We have become accustomed to the idea that we can fix everything ourselves and that the “fairy tale” of a Divine Creator is something that our advanced society no longer needs to flourish and overcome adversities.
We have been given an unheard of opportunity to fix the problem. Being isolated from society with only ourselves and our families to turn to, we have been given the opportunity to repent and return to God. Love was sited as the First Commandment and what better place to return to that commandment.
It is no accident that the pandemic struck during the 40 days prior to the anniversary of Easter. It has been designated as a time to prepare for the coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Don’t panic (again); its origins trace back to the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD, and 1,695 years of tradition should account for something.
Turning to the Old Testament, the chosen people repeatedly turned away from their Creator, only to be punished and cast into exile time after time. Our current pandemic should be seen as a harbinger of things to come if we don’t return to God.
With some time on your hands, it might be a good idea to open your Bibles to First/Second Kings to learn from history how killing babies, celebrating homosexuality and every other type of immorality worked out for the Ancient Jews.
Our nation was formed out of many dreams, one major one being freedom of religion. Something never done before in history. Let’s not be deceived in thinking that this is not the main reason that our country has been the shining light in the dark world.
Alvin Hanson
Lead Hill
