“After the annual Arkansas Folk Festival was postponed and eventually cancelled, we decided we had to get creative and try to honor the music that has become synonymous with Mountain View,” said Kevin Compton, chairman of Stone Bank, which is based in the Stone County seat. “We have a relationship with Ozark Highlands Radio, which is produced by the Ozark Folk Center and airs on over 130 public and community radio stations all across the country,” said Kirby Williams, Executive Vice President of Stone Bank. “We help sponsor their national
broadcast and their weekly broadcast on KUAR, the Little Rock NPR affiliate,” said Williams. Ozark Highland Radio is a weekly one-hour program featuring musical performances, past and present, as well as segments on the cultural history and tradition of the greater Ozarks region. So, the idea for “Cabin Fever 2020” was born. Working with Daren Dortin, executive producer of the radio program, a handful of area performers were chosen to perform. The online concert is scheduled to stream online on Thursday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. at www.cabinfever.stonebank.com .You can also follow Stone Bank on Facebook for the concert and for updates leading up to the event. The performance will also be archived on the Stone
Bank YouTube Channel. The program will feature performances from some of the Mountain View area’s finest
musicians including, Grace Stormont, Love Holler, the Bow Tanglers and The Gravel Yard
Bluegrass Band, Pam Setser, Ed Nicholson and Stan D’Aubin.
The evening will be hosted by Ozark Highland Radio’s on-air host Dave Smith who will emcee the evening. Also featured is Ozark Highlands Radio and Mountain View personality, Mark Jones, who has a regular segment on the weekly radio show. “We are soliciting donations to the Committee of One Hundred for the Ozark Folk Center,” said Williams. The COOH serves to promote the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View and its efforts
to preserve the folk culture of the Ozarks. “Just like other venues and parks, the Ozark Folk Center has had to curtail its season of scheduled concerts,” said Williams. Donations may be made to by check to: Committee of 100, P O Box 2111, Mountain View AR 72560.
