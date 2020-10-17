RUSSELLVILLE—Eligible individuals interested in attending the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School as a student should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process.
Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags.
Additional information may be acquired by sending e-mail to ags@atu.edu.
Deadline to apply to be an Arkansas Governor’s School student in summer 2021 is Jan. 20, 2021. Arkansas Tech University will host the 42nd AGS July 5-31, 2021 in Russellville.
“Students selected to attend will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime summer program designed to spark their curiosity, engage them intellectually with other students and teachers from around the state and explore scholarly and artistic concepts in fun, grade-free environment,” said Dr. Robin Lasey, director of Arkansas Governor's School.
Founded in 1979 by Gov. Bill Clinton, Arkansas Governor’s School serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school.
Student applicants should demonstrate the intellectual, social and emotional maturity required to thrive in an environment that emphasizes the application of theory in addressing contemporary issues. Students will apply in one of nine disciplines: visual art, choral music, instrumental music, drama, English/language arts, mathematics, natural science, social science or cybersecurity.
Call (479) 968-0391 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.