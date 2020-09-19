Candidates in four races will participate in debate series Oct. 12-14
CONWAY, Ark. (Arkansas PBS) — Candidates in four races will participate in “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates,” which will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air on Arkansas PBS Oct. 12-14.
The following candidates have verbally committed to participating in Arkansas PBS’s debates:
U.S. Congressional District 2 – Joyce Elliott (D) and incumbent French Hill (R).
U.S. Congressional District 3 – Michael Kalagias (L), Celeste Williams (D) and incumbent Steve Womack (R).
U.S. Congressional District 4 – Frank Gilbert (L), William Hanson (D) and incumbent Bruce Westerman (R).
U.S. Senate – Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L). At this time, incumbent Tom Cotton (R) is not scheduled to appear.
The debates will livestream and air at the following times:
Monday, Oct. 12, U.S. Congressional District 2 livestreaming at 2 p.m. and airing at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, U.S. Congressional District 4 livestreaming at 10 a.m. and airing at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, U.S. Congressional District 3 livestreaming at 3:30 p.m. and airing at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, U.S. Senate livestreaming at 3 p.m. and airing at 7 p.m.
In addition to keeping viewers informed about the candidates, Arkansas PBS will also produce “Election 2020: Ballot Initiatives.” The proposed initiatives that have reached the ballot will be discussed in this 30-minute program produced in conjunction with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. “Election 2020: Ballot Initiatives” premieres Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and repeats Sunday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.
Debates will repeat Sunday, Oct. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org/elections.
Major funding for “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” is provided by AARP Arkansas.
Arkansas PBS makes all debates available free of charge to all commercial and public television and radio stations for simulcast or rebroadcast. Interested networks should contact Tiffany Head at thead@myarkansaspbs.org to make arrangements for receiving the debates.
Arkansas PBS is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. Arkansas PBS delivers daily, essential, local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through multiple digital platforms, including on-demand services and YouTube TV, and the distinct channels Arkansas PBS, Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD and Arkansas PBS AIRS on SAP. Members with Arkansas PBS Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. Arkansas PBS depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).
