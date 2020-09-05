LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses through government contracts are invited to join a free webinar with government marketplace experts on Sept. 16.
The webinar, hosted by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, will feature tips from procurement counselors across the country, and participants will have a chance to learn more about the federal government marketplace. Businesses with any level of government contracting experience are welcome to participate in this free event to mark National PTAC Day.
Nationally, there are 90 Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) that help businesses sell their products and services to government agencies. In 2019, the network served more than 54,000 clients and helped them win $28 billion in government contracts and subcontracts.
In Arkansas, PTAC services in Arkansas are delivered through the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. In the 2019-2020 program year, the center’s clients received $185 million in government contracts.
“Since 2001, we’ve helped more than 7,100 Arkansas businesses obtain more than $1.3 billion in government contract work,” said Melanie Berman, program director for the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
The client base is growing too, as more Arkansas businesses are using the center’s free services to find opportunities to increase revenue, Berman said. This year, the center is working with 853 clients, up from 445 clients served in 2016-17.
“Our business is not to help entrepreneurs start businesses, but for established businesses ready to sell to governmental agencies, we can help,” she said.
For more information, call 501-671-2390 or email PTAC@uaex.edu. Visit Arkansas PTAC online at http://www.uaex.edu/PTAC.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
