Local Residents Listed
Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2019 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List.
A total of 1,971 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2019. Included in the fall 2019 Dean’s List are 831 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 3.6 percent increase over fall 2018.
The members of the fall 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean’s List, listed alphabetically by the town of their permanent address, are:
ALPENA — Autumn Raine Enyeart, Kelby Lynn Harness, Carla Marie Johnson (4.0);
ASH FLAT — Laney Mae Boyer (4.0)
BERGMAN — Melody Lynn Woods (4.0)
BERRYVILLE — Aiden Ross Brummett (4.0), Layne Montgomery Chester (4.0), Bradley Cole Parton (4.0), Aspen Nicole Smith, Dakota Bainbridge Smith, Jeanessa Yvonne Smith (4.0), Aubree Jill Snow (4.0), Maranda Dawn Taylor (4.0), Merry Faith Watson (4.0)
BIG FLAT — George Logan Sisk
BULL SHOALS — Austin Ray McBee
COMPTON — Emily Alexandra Hope Smith (4.0), Hannah Mariah Paige Villines;
DEER — Dawson James Hicks (4.0), Emily Anabelle Matlock
EUREKA SPRINGS — Justin Thomas Saab
EVERTON — Samantha Dawn Baker, Mason Todd Fulton (4.0);
FLIPPIN — Cameron Deion Curtis, Annabell Rose Klos (4.0), Andrew James McNair, Hailey Marie Perronne, Sydney Nicole Riggs (4.0)
GREEN FOREST — Dalton William Anglin, Jackson Reece Carlton, Alexandria Dawn Cisco (4.0), Sloane Audie Coffey (4.0), Lindsey Leigh Davis, Nicholas Brent Davis, Desiree Melissa Dean (4.0), Vanessa Fernandez Perez, Magali Rivera Cisneros, Amber Marie Robinett (4.0), Payton Brooke Youngblood (4.0)
HARRIET — Matilynn Rose Everett;
HARRISON — Emilie Coursey Arnold, Sydney Lee Austin, Jonathan Val Billings, Heather Patricia Billups, Brooke Alexanderia Brock, Lauren Ashley Brown, Cateon Halley Burnside, Victoria Belle Conner, Samantha Lynn Fancler (4.0), Alexander Eustace Fenton (4.0), Ethan Shane Flud (4.0), Kinsey Brooke Freiburger (4.0), Julian Ethan Hunt, Benjamin Scott Johnson (4.0), Madison Nicole Kelley, Valerie A. Knight, Krissy Lynn Larimore (4.0), Jackson Joseph Marseilles, Alexander Charles Nichols, Ethan C. Patterson, Hunter Alan Ply, Kimberly Beatrice Poynter, Kacie Beth Ramsey, Allie Elayna Roach (4.0), Victoria Ann Roberts (4.0), Drew Alexander Saunders, Morganne Leigh Savage (4.0), Gregory Lee Garrett Stacy, Evan Howard Still (4.0), Lakyn Brooke Thomas (4.0), Logan Hunter Thomas, Candace Elise Waters (4.0), Adriann Jade Watson (4.0), Taylor Keith Whillock (4.0), Corey M. White (4.0), Sabrina Lin Williams
HASTY — Jeremiah Wade Smith (4.0)
JASPER — Colin Edward Thomas
LESLIE — Courtney Megan Ragland (4.0), Oakley Lynn Smith (4.0)
MARBLE FALLS — Daniele Renea Clayborn (4.0), Carter Catherine Howard;
MARSHALL — Winter Rose Allen (4.0), Carson Andrew Blair (4.0), Abbey Rose Collier, Shakoda Lane Hertter, Makayla Danae Horton, Savannah Nicole Rigsby, Paige MaeAnn Treadwell, Hannah Nicole Younger;
MOUNT JUDEA — Brody Hayes Brannon, Logan Taylor Henson
OAK GROVE — Elisha Dawn Piatt
OMAHA — Dillon Ray Collins (4.0), Evan David Collins (4.0), Christopher Aidan Kimberlin (4.0);
PELSOR — Mikayla Jade Dotson (4.0), Sade Aundria Debetta Ester (4.0), Amanda Kerry Mathis, Keegan Verell Sexton, Amber Nichole Smith (4.0), Shaneleigh Skylar Turner (4.0)
ST. JOE — Violet Louise Gorton, Ariel Leann Kelley, Logan Allen Lynch, Emmalee Kate Taylor;
VENDOR — Kalee Faith Smith (4.0);
YELLVILLE — Steffan Wayne Davenport, Nicolas Wayne Jones, Peter M. Unwer, Adrianna Marie Ann Westerhold
