RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (August 6, 2019)--Arkansas Tech University will host its 2019 summer commencement ceremony at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The 10 a.m. ceremony is for students who completed their graduation requirements during the 2019 summer terms at Arkansas Tech.
ATU is conferring approximately 1,400 academic credentials upon graduates at the close of its summer 2019 terms.
This is the 11th year for Arkansas Tech to host a summer commencement. The university hosts graduation ceremonies in May, August and December of each year.
The ceremony for summer 2019 will include candidates from the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the College of eTech, the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the Graduate College and those earning an associate’s degree.
For more information about ATU commencement, visit www.atu.edu/registrar or contact the Office of the Registrar at (479) 968-0272.
