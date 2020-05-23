Thirty-one students have been selected for
inclusion in the 2020 edition of Who’s Who at Arkansas Tech University.
Who’s Who selection is based upon academic achievement, service to the community while enrolled at Tech, leadership and involvement in co-curricular activities and the potential for continued success.
Students were required to meet the following criteria in order to be eligible:
Be full-time students; undergraduate students must be currently enrolled in at least 12 hours, graduate students must be currently enrolled in nine hours, graduate assistants in at least 6 hours.
Have completed at least 90 hours by the end of the fall 2019 term; graduate students must have completed at least 12 hours by the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.75; graduate students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.25.
Have not previously received this honor (both undergraduates and graduates).
Each applicant completed an online application, provided his or her involvement
record, submitted a resume and authored an essay about how attending ATU has
positively impacted his or her future.
Listed below are the 2020 Who’s Who at ATU honorees:
Sydney Blackwell
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Alma
Major: Middle Level Education
Parents: Shilo and Kelly Blackwell
Cateon Burnside
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Harrison
Major: Biomedical Biology
Parents: Rana and Jon Burnside
Jacqueline Charette
Classification: Graduate Student
Hometown: Newaygo, Mich.
Major: College Student Personnel
Parents: Mary Anne and Peter Charette
Onyinye Chime
Classification: Graduate Student
Hometown: Asaba, Nigeria
Major: English (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Option)
Parent: Veronica Chime
Kristen Davis
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Russellville
Major: Nursing
Parents: Dana and Kirk Warren; Tracy and Clay Davis (father)
Fiance: Jacob White
MaKenzie Douglas
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Clarksville
Major: Sociology and Criminal Justice
Parents: Kim and Neal Douglas
Danielle Duggan
Classification: Senior
Hometown: De Queen
Major: Management and Marketing
Parents: Donna and Gregory Duggan
Shelby Fitts
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Conway
Major: Hospitality Administration
Parents: Laura and Joe Fitts
Bailey Fowler
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Farmington
Major: Management and Marketing
Parents: Joyce and Steven Fowler
Bailey Greenwood
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Des Arc
Major: Speech Communication and Broadcast Journalism
Parents: Amy and Jerry Greenwood
Alida Gutierrez
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Dardanelle
Major: Health Information Management
Parents: Rosa and Ignacio Gutierrez
Rebecca Hatcher
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Subiaco
Major: Business Data Analytics
Parents: Evelyn and Mark Hatcher
Holly Haynes
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Clarksville
Major: Psychology
Parents: Stephanie and Ralph Haynes
Katherine Hefley
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Russellville
Major: Economics and Finance
Parents: Rhonda and Randy Hefley; Regina and Steve Lawson
Michael Ikwuyum
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Makurdi, Nigeria
Major: Electrical Engineering
Parent: Obande Francis Ikwuyum
Makayla Jones
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Van Buren
Major: Rehabilitation Science
Parents: Erin and Cort Williams
Grishma Khatri
Classification: Graduate Student
Hometown: Takoradi, Ghana
Major: Applied Sociology
Rebekah Love
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Farmington
Major: History
Parents: Brenda and Brad Love
Jacob Colton McChristian
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Ozark
Major: Political Science
Parents: Carmie and James McChristian
Brayden Meador
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Russellville
Major: English and Creative Writing
Parents: Marsha and Tony Meador
Lorrel Passmore
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Huntington
Major: Political Science
Parents: Stephanie and Gary Passmore
Summer Pauley
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Hope
Major: Psychology and Sociology
Parents: Mandy Hermenitt and Jason Pauley
Jessie Reed
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Greenwood
Major: Psychology and Early Childhood Education
Parents: Tammy and Stephen Reed
Samantha Rendon
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Charleston
Major: Psychology and Criminal Justice
Parent: Peggy Jones
Abbygayle Riff
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Valley Springs
Major: History and Cultural and Geospatial Studies
Parents: Shari and Roger Riff
Betsie Rodriguez
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Russellville
Major: English Education
Parents: Fredy Rodriguez and Nelida Guzman
Abiola Sasore
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Dunleer, Ireland
Major: Rehabilitation Science
Parent: Dorcas Sasore
Madeline Spanel
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Heber Springs
Major: Biomedical Biology
Parent: Christa Chambers
Hattie Standridge
Classification: Graduate Student
Hometown: Sulphur, Oklahoma
Major: College Student Personnel
Parents: Kathy and Kirk Standridge
Trey Starks
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Bigelow
Major: Journalism
Parents: Kristi and Jeff Starks
Payton Youngblood
Classification: Senior
Hometown: Green Forest
Major: Elementary Education
Parents: Kristy and Brannon Youngblood
