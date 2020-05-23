Thirty-one students have been selected for

inclusion in the 2020 edition of Who’s Who at Arkansas Tech University.

Who’s Who selection is based upon academic achievement, service to the community while enrolled at Tech, leadership and involvement in co-curricular activities and the potential for continued success.

Students were required to meet the following criteria in order to be eligible:

Be full-time students; undergraduate students must be currently enrolled in at least 12 hours, graduate students must be currently enrolled in nine hours, graduate assistants in at least 6 hours.

Have completed at least 90 hours by the end of the fall 2019 term; graduate students must have completed at least 12 hours by the end of the fall 2019 semester.

Have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.75; graduate students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.25.

Have not previously received this honor (both undergraduates and graduates).

Each applicant completed an online application, provided his or her involvement

record, submitted a resume and authored an essay about how attending ATU has

positively impacted his or her future.

Listed below are the 2020 Who’s Who at ATU honorees:

Sydney Blackwell

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Alma

Major: Middle Level Education

Parents: Shilo and Kelly Blackwell

Cateon Burnside

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Harrison

Major: Biomedical Biology

Parents: Rana and Jon Burnside

Jacqueline Charette

Classification: Graduate Student

Hometown: Newaygo, Mich.

Major: College Student Personnel

Parents: Mary Anne and Peter Charette

Onyinye Chime

Classification: Graduate Student

Hometown: Asaba, Nigeria

Major: English (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Option)

Parent: Veronica Chime

Kristen Davis

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Russellville

Major: Nursing

Parents: Dana and Kirk Warren; Tracy and Clay Davis (father)

Fiance: Jacob White

MaKenzie Douglas

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Clarksville

Major: Sociology and Criminal Justice

Parents: Kim and Neal Douglas

Danielle Duggan

Classification: Senior

Hometown: De Queen

Major: Management and Marketing

Parents: Donna and Gregory Duggan

Shelby Fitts

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Conway

Major: Hospitality Administration

Parents: Laura and Joe Fitts

Bailey Fowler

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Farmington

Major: Management and Marketing

Parents: Joyce and Steven Fowler

Bailey Greenwood

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Des Arc

Major: Speech Communication and Broadcast Journalism

Parents: Amy and Jerry Greenwood

Alida Gutierrez

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Dardanelle

Major: Health Information Management

Parents: Rosa and Ignacio Gutierrez

Rebecca Hatcher

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Subiaco

Major: Business Data Analytics

Parents: Evelyn and Mark Hatcher

Holly Haynes

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Clarksville

Major: Psychology

Parents: Stephanie and Ralph Haynes

Katherine Hefley

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Russellville

Major: Economics and Finance

Parents: Rhonda and Randy Hefley; Regina and Steve Lawson

Michael Ikwuyum

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Makurdi, Nigeria

Major: Electrical Engineering

Parent: Obande Francis Ikwuyum

Makayla Jones

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Van Buren

Major: Rehabilitation Science

Parents: Erin and Cort Williams

Grishma Khatri

Classification: Graduate Student

Hometown: Takoradi, Ghana

Major: Applied Sociology

Rebekah Love

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Farmington

Major: History

Parents: Brenda and Brad Love

Jacob Colton McChristian

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Ozark

Major: Political Science

Parents: Carmie and James McChristian

Brayden Meador

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Russellville

Major: English and Creative Writing

Parents: Marsha and Tony Meador

Lorrel Passmore

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Huntington

Major: Political Science

Parents: Stephanie and Gary Passmore

Summer Pauley

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Hope

Major: Psychology and Sociology

Parents: Mandy Hermenitt and Jason Pauley

Jessie Reed

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Greenwood

Major: Psychology and Early Childhood Education

Parents: Tammy and Stephen Reed

Samantha Rendon

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Charleston

Major: Psychology and Criminal Justice

Parent: Peggy Jones

Abbygayle Riff

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Valley Springs

Major: History and Cultural and Geospatial Studies

Parents: Shari and Roger Riff

Betsie Rodriguez

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Russellville

Major: English Education

Parents: Fredy Rodriguez and Nelida Guzman

Abiola Sasore

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Dunleer, Ireland

Major: Rehabilitation Science

Parent: Dorcas Sasore

Madeline Spanel

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Heber Springs

Major: Biomedical Biology

Parent: Christa Chambers

Hattie Standridge

Classification: Graduate Student

Hometown: Sulphur, Oklahoma

Major: College Student Personnel

Parents: Kathy and Kirk Standridge

Trey Starks

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Bigelow

Major: Journalism

Parents: Kristi and Jeff Starks

Payton Youngblood

Classification: Senior

Hometown: Green Forest

Major: Elementary Education

Parents: Kristy and Brannon Youngblood

