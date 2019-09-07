The NARMC Auxiliary is dedicated to providing an excellent patient experience at the hospital, and when the volunteers saw a need for additional wheelchairs, they decided to purchase chairs with enhanced features. The Auxiliary recently purchased 12 new wheelchairs for patients at the hospital to add to the existing fleet of 20. The new wheelchairs feature user-friendly design that makes them safer and easier for both patients and attendants.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our volunteer auxiliary to enhance patient care and comfort,” said Sammie Cribbs, chief nursing officer and COO at NARMC. “The new wheelchairs are just one example of the many ways the auxiliary serves our community with dedication and compassion.”
The new Staxi® wheelchairs have a stackable design, much like grocery carts, so they take up less space when not in use. The wheelchairs also have better ergonomic balance than traditional wheelchairs, which makes less likely to tip. Combined with a fail-safe breaking system, the Staxi® wheelchairs allow the patient to feel safer and more secure. Additionally, the wheelchairs are more maneuverable and require less effort to push, so they are also more user-friendly for the attendants pushing them.
At a total cost of $19,232, the wheelchairs were purchased out of the NARMC Auxiliary General Fund. The funds were raised from sales at the gift shop, thrift store and other events throughout the year, such as basket and uniform sales.
“Every member of our Auxiliary contributed to this investment in the new wheelchairs,” said Sam Kekaha, president of the NARMC Auxiliary. “I’m proud of our collective efforts to raise the funds that support our local hospital and give back to the community.”
